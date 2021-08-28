DOTD says to expect heavy delays on the roads due to Hurricane Ida evacuations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The heavy traffic that began late Friday afternoon in Baton Rouge isn’t changed that much this morning.

Louisiana DOTD is telling drivers to expect heavier than normal congestion in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas due to Hurricane Ida evacuations.

Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a category 4 hurricane.

Expect heavier than normal congestion in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas due to Hurricane Ida evacuations. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 28, 2021

Meanwhile, DOTD is also reminding drivers to take extra precautions when traveling, as areas of the state may be impacted by severe weather and heavy rainfall.

During unfavorable weather conditions, if motorists must drive, they should adhere to the following safety tips: