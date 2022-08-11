OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — One man is dead and a woman faces a second-degree murder charge after a domestic dispute Tuesday night in the 500 block of Halphen St. in Opelousas, according to police.

Niesha Charles, 31, faces one count of second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon.

McLendon said police were initially told that a suspect had forced their way into the home and shot Jason Edwards, 44, in the chest. Investigators later learned that the gunshot had happened during a domestic dispute between Charles and Edwards instead.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS. You can also email www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or use the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.