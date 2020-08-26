Dogs stolen from Lucedale Animal Shelter

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — The Lucedale Animal Shelter had a break-in and theft of several dogs on Tuesday night.

The shelter said the thieves tied ropes around the dogs’ necks and dragged them from the shelter. Among the dogs stolen was a nursing mother, leaving some of her puppies behind.

A reward of $825 is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects and the return on the dogs.

Below is a slideshow of surveillance photos captured by the shelter during the crime.

