Dog severely burned in Mississippi needs forever home

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buddy (Courtesy: Tunica Humane Society)

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A dog who suffered severe burns after being set on fire has a new place to call home, and it’s no longer the Tunica Humane Society.

After seven months of hospitalization at Mississippi State University, Buddy is finally in a foster home where he is continuing to heal. The skin grafts that were applied to Buddy’s face are still fragile, and he wears an e-collar for protection most of the time.

There is also a small area about an inch wide between his eyes that is being slow in healing. It requires a bandage for protection and must be re-applied every few days.

  • Buddy (Courtesy: Tunica Humane Society)
  • Buddy (Courtesy: Tunica Humane Society)

The staff at Tunica Human Society is seeking out a permanent family for Buddy and encourages those who are interested to apply here.

If you have any further questions about Buddy and his future needs, contact via email tmke1@aol.com or swrealty1@hotmail.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories