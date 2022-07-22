GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A local convenience store is back open in George County’s Howell community after a three-month hiatus.

The Dog River Pit Stop, at 6152 MS-612 in Lucedale, reopened Monday under new ownership by 4-Mile Enterprises, the owner of 4-Mile Truck Stop in Rocky Creek. Original owner Don Lowery retired earlier this year. Manager Bianca Tumlinson has been with the store since its 2019 opening.

“Most things are basically the same, people will still recognize it,” said Tumlinson.

While the store will no longer have smoked meats or take-and-bake meals, the deli with pizza, snacks and sandwiches for breakfast, lunch and dinner is still open.

“Once we get established again, we’ll add to the food menu. Right now we got chicken tenders, potato wedges, we’ll have fish and we’ve got burgers. I’ll eventually start doing salads again and my goal’s to do a lunch special every day down the road,” said Tumlinson.

The store also stocks Havens ice cream and is working to get tobacco products, lottery tickets and machines stocked by next month. Two gas pumps dispense regular unleaded and diesel fuel.

A seating area is still available inside and the drive-thru window is open.

“I think it’s pretty cool, I like it. I’m glad to be working and seeing our customers again,” said Tumlinson.

The store is open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Management hopes to add Sunday hours later this year.