DO NOT eat these fish caught in Central Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) released its 2019 consumption advisories for the state’s 40 bodies of water.
Due to mercury contamination, ADPH has advised against eating any of the following fish caught in Central Alabama:
Blount County
Inland Reservoir – largemouth bass
Cullman County
Lake Catoma – largemouth bass
Lewis Smith Reservoir – largemouth bass, spotted bass, striped bass
Greene County
Sipsey River – largemouth bass
Marion County
Upper Bear Creek Reservoir – largemouth bass
St. Clair County
Lay Reservoir near Ratcliff/Elliot Island – spotted bass
Logan Martin Reservoir (Blue Eye Creek, Alabama Power reservoir/Aker Creek) – striped bass
St. Clair, Talladega counties
Coosa River (between Riverside and Logan Martin Dam) – striped bass
Logan Martin Reservoir (lower reservoir, dam forebay) – striped bass
Talladega, Calhoun counties
Choccolocco Creek (in vicinity of County Road 399 bridge, embayment, entire length of creek from south of Oxford to Logan Martin Reservoir) – ALL SPECIES
Tuscaloosa County
Binion Creek – largemouth bass
Tuscaloosa Reservoir (North River immediately upstream of Bull Slough Road and in the lower reservoir) – largemouth bass
Click HERE for the complete list of fish advisories.