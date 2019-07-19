DO NOT eat these fish caught in Central Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) released its 2019 consumption advisories for the state’s 40 bodies of water.

Due to mercury contamination, ADPH has advised against eating any of the following fish caught in Central Alabama:

Blount County

Inland Reservoir – largemouth bass

Cullman County

Lake Catoma – largemouth bass

Lewis Smith Reservoir – largemouth bass, spotted bass, striped bass

Greene County

Sipsey River – largemouth bass

Marion County

Upper Bear Creek Reservoir – largemouth bass

St. Clair County

Lay Reservoir near Ratcliff/Elliot Island – spotted bass

Logan Martin Reservoir (Blue Eye Creek, Alabama Power reservoir/Aker Creek) – striped bass

St. Clair, Talladega counties

Coosa River (between Riverside and Logan Martin Dam) – striped bass

Logan Martin Reservoir (lower reservoir, dam forebay) – striped bass

Talladega, Calhoun counties

Choccolocco Creek (in vicinity of County Road 399 bridge, embayment, entire length of creek from south of Oxford to Logan Martin Reservoir) – ALL SPECIES

Tuscaloosa County

Binion Creek – largemouth bass

Tuscaloosa Reservoir (North River immediately upstream of Bull Slough Road and in the lower reservoir) – largemouth bass

Click HERE for the complete list of fish advisories.