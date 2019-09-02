Live Now
Disney World closing early on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

by: WFLA Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The happiest place on earth will be closing early ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Park Hours

  • Magic Kingdom Park: 8:00 A.M. – 3 P.M. (opening at 7:00 A.M. for Extra Magic Hours)
  • EPCOT: 7:00 A.M. – 3 P.M.
  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. (opening at 6:00 A.M. for Extra Magic Hours)
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 8:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. (opening at 7:00 A.M. for Extra Magic Hours)
  • Disney Springs: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
  • ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed
  • Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park: Closed
  • Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
  • Winter Summerland Miniature Golf: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
  • Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf: 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Disney Resort hotels will remain open. However, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be closed at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday and will reopen following the storm when it is safe to do so.

Anyone who purchased event tickets can contact Disney at (407) 939-7818 or email at Ticket.Inquiries@DisneyWorld.com

For more information visit Disney’s website.

