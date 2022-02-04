COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A grand jury indictment claims brothers Jason Starr and Darin Starr exchanged a motorcycle and money for the murder of Sara Starr, an Enterprise grade school teacher.

The indictment states that Jason Starr, former husband of Sara Starr, paid his brother with a 2016 Triumph motorcycle and an undisclosed amount of money to kill Sara Starr in 2017.

Jason Starr had recently divorced his wife and was living in Daleville. The indictment alleges he made contact with his brother and the two men traveled from Texas to Alabama with the intent to murder. Jason Starr has been charged with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire.

Sara Starr, a 36-year-old fourth-grade teacher, was found dead in her driveway from a gunshot wound on Nov. 27, 2017.

Darin Starr, who is currently on the run from police and FBI, now has a possible $22,500 reward on his head. Gov. Ivey’s Office is offering $10,000 for his arrest and conviction. The FBI is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to his arrest. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to his location and arrest.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Darin Starr in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, in Montgomery, on Dec. 2, 2021. He was charged with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire.

Jason Starr was arrested on Dec. 7, 2021, on a murder-for-hire charge after more than 4 years without an arrest in the case.

FBI: Darin Starr

CCSO: Jason Starr

Jason Starr has been released to his home with an ankle monitor pending his trial date on June 27. He has pleaded not guilty on the charge of murder for hire.

Stay with WDHN News for more on this story.