DeSantis to hold COVID-19 press conference in Bradenton Saturday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in the Tampa Bay area Saturday afternoon talking coronavirus.

DeSantis was last in the Tampa Bay area July 2 when he met with Vice President Mike Pence at USF Health. He will be at the Blake Medical Center in Bradenton at 11:45 for the news conference Saturday.

Florida reported an additional 11,433 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 244,151 across the state. The number of deaths is 4,102, up 93 from Thursday morning.

The health department reported 435 more hospitalizations on Friday, the largest single-day increase the state has seen thus far. A total of 17,602 Floridians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

Watch the press conference in the live player above starting at 11:45.

