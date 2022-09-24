TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency for Tropical Storm Ian to the entire state of Florida Saturday.

An amended executive order was sent out Saturday afternoon — stating that with Ian’s increase in strength and potential threat, all of Florida would now be covered.

“The threat posed by Tropical Storm Ian requires that timely precautions are taken to protect the communities, infrastructure, and general welfare of Florida,” the statement from the governor’s office reads.

Ian is expected to become a hurricane this weekend, likely Sunday. The National Hurricane Center also predicted that the storm could become a major hurricane by Sunday.

In addition to the state of emergency, DeSantis asked for a pre-landfall Emergency Declaration from the federal government, allowing for resources to protect and support local efforts against Ian.

With the declaration of a state of emergency, the Florida National Guard has been activated and is awaiting orders.