BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the two Bibb County sheriff’s deputies who were shot during a pursuit Wednesday night has died.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson has confirmed the passing of Deputy Bradley Johnson at UAB Hospital just after 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Johnson, 32, had been in law enforcement since 2013 and had been the K9 handler for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office since 2017. He had two children.

“Alabama feels the heavy loss of another law enforcement hero who gave his life while putting his sworn duty to protect the public ahead of his own personal safety,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

Johnson and another deputy were shot during a chase of a stolen vehicle. The suspect was identified as Austin Patrick Hall, 26, who was later taken into custody Thursday morning after fleeing the original scene on foot.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Johnson on its Facebook page saying he “died protecting his community.” The photo also included his End of Watch date of “6/30/2022” on it.

The other deputy, Chris Poole, 30, was released from UAB Hospital Thursday and is recovering at home. No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.