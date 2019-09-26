Deputy accidentally shoots himself in leg at gun range

Jennifer Deasy holds her Colt Government .380 caliber pistol at the target range at Niagara Gun Range in North Tonawanda, N.Y., Thursday June 26, 2008. Americans can keep guns at home for self-defense, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday in the justices’ first-ever pronouncement on the meaning of gun rights under the Second Amendment. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida deputy shot himself in the leg during a training exercise.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that the injury occurred at a gun range Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy, who wasn’t immediately named, accidentally discharged his weapon while removing it from its holster. The deputy sustained a wound to the leg. No other injuries were reported.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

Sheriff’s detectives and internal affairs will conduct independent investigations.

Officials say the wounded deputy has been with the agency for nearly 15 years. He previously served in the U.S. Marines.