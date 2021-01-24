Deputies: Missing Florida man killed by man from dating app date

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who had gone missing was killed by a man he met on a dating app, authorities said Sunday.

Michael Harris, 20, was arrested Saturday for the death of 63-year-old Bobby Scott, whose husband reported him missing after he didn’t come home last week, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott met Harris via a dating app and agreed to meet up with him in person last week. No one has heard from Scott since, and there was no evidence of any financial activity from him, sheriff’s detectives said.

Deputies found Scott’s vehicle in Harris’ possession in Deland, Fla., and Harris told detectives that Scott had lent it to him. Harris also told detectives he hadn’t seen Scott since then, detectives said.

Scott’s body hasn’t been found.

Harris is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. An online court docket showed no attorney information for Harris.

