Deputies: Lucedale man steals frozen meat from home

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A suspected burglar in George County had very specific tastes.
Deputies in George County say Wilton Dickerson of Lucedale broke into at least two houses in the Shipman community, and at one of the homes they say he stole frozen meat.
One of the victims was able to give deputies a description. Deputies found Dickerson walking down the road carrying the stolen meat.
