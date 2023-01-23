All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a 2019 Honda Passport striking the white line of the roadway as they conducted a traffic stop on the Millhaven exit. Deputies went on to stop the Honda Passport on Interstate 20 in Monroe, La.

During the stop, authorities then made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Fernando Millian, who seemed overly nervous and his hands were noticeably shaking. Deputies also detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle and noticed a black vacuum-sealed bag underneath a blanket in the trunk of the SUV.

Millian was read his Miranda Rights and allegedly advised authorities that some packages were underneath a blanket in the trunk. As authorities searched the SUV, approximately 113 pounds of marijuana was located.

Millian was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Improper Lane Usage.

His bond was set at $15,150.