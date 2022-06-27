ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Ballard, Jr., 35, of Roseland.

TPSO would like the public to keep an eye out for the Louisiana man who is facing charges relating to domestic violence.

“On June 22, 2022, deputies responded to a residence in Roseland where it was reported that Ballard had poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on the victims face causing chemical burns,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The woman in this case sustained multiple injuries.

TSPO says, “The victim also had major bruising to her body which also included a punctured lung and busted ear drum.”

James Ballard, Jr., is charged with 1 count of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, 1 count of Domestic abuse battery – child endangerment, 1 count of Protective order violation, 1 count of false imprisonment and 9 counts of failure to appear.

If you have any information on the location of the 35-year-old Louisiana man, please call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc. anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245, or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.