LAKE CHALRES, La. (BRPROUD) — A welfare check in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana ended with deputies finding a 5-year-old boy with no clothes on and “covered in feces.”

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to do a welfare check at a home around 2 p.m. on Monday. The check was for a boy with special needs who called Sulpher home. The first thing deputies saw when they arrived at the scene was a naked boy who was “covered in feces.”

CPSO stated deputies learned his guardian had left him in the care of a disabled adult unable to provide proper supervision for the child. Further investigation by deputies found that the home had human and animal feces everywhere.

Deputies searched the home and could not find clothes for the 5-year-old. Two and a half hours after arriving, deputies saw the child’s caregiver, 42-year-old Ouida W. Whatley, returning home. Whatley was arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles.

Whatley is currently in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $55,000 bond.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Children and Family Services released the child to a family member.