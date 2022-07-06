April Dallaire, 29, was arrested during a traffic stop after deputies said they found several different drugs in her car.

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County woman was arrested after police found several different drugs in her car during a traffic stop on July 4.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over April Dallaire, 29, after clocking her speed at 86 mph in a 55 mph zone. The deputy noted the smell of marijuana was wafting from the car.

Deputies searched Dallaire’s car and found two backpacks containing 33.5 grams of methamphetamine, 23.9 grams of cocaine, 369.9 grams of marijuana, 30.5 grams of Alprazolam (Xanax), 16.1 grams of hashish wax, 3.2 grams of amphetamine, 3.3 grams of ecstasy, three tabs of LSD and one package of lingual Suboxone.

The sheriff’s office said they also found drug paraphernalia needles, pipes, scales and plastic baggies.

Dallaire was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where she was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, five counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of hashish, possession of ecstasy with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.