DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Delhi Police Department need assistance locating 19-year-old Andre Dawson for six counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder. If anyone know the whereabouts of Dawson, contact Delhi Police at 318-878-3788 or Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-728-2071.

Citizens are also encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274 or go online at www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com.