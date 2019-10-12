Daughter of dying World War II veteran told she can’t cancel his phone service

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Bonnie Appleton is caring for her 92-year-old father, who served in World World II.

As part of that care, Bonnie is canceling services he doesn’t need. But she ran into a roadblock with T-Mobile.

“I asked them to please disconnect it. And they told me, ‘Send us a death certificate.’ I said, ‘He’s not dead yet.'”

Bonnie said she was told she could wheel her dad into a store or send the entire power of attorney documents into corporate. She was uncomfortable with that but willing to show the documents to T-Mobile employees. She said that wasn’t good enough.

“I’m stuck paying $50 for a service he doesn’t need,” she said. “The phone is useless at this point.”

So she turned to Better Call Behnken. Within 24 hours of an email from Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken, a T-Mobile supervisor called to apologize and cancel the service.

“We agreed to email her a copy of the front and back page only of the power of attorney,” Bonnie Appleton said.

“It’s amazing how something so trivial means so much.,” she said. “So we sure do appreciate it, thank you.”