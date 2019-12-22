Damaged Carnival cruise ship arrives in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (CNN) — The Carnival cruise ship damaged in a collision with another Carnival vessel is now back to its homeport in New Orleans.

The Carnival Glory was maneuvering when it hit the Carnival Legend, already docked in Cozumel, Mexico Friday. Six passengers were injured.

Passengers on the ships describe the accident as feeling like normal sea motion. They say an announcement on the Legend blamed currents for the crash. A similar announcement on the Glory reportedly said high winds contributed.

As a result of the crash, the cruise line provided passengers with a $100, per room credit.

