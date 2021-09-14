Crews repairing collapsed MS highway wary of rain, flooding

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Steady rain could cause more problems for the stretch of road that collapsed on Highway 26 just outside of Lucedale.

County officials say they’re keeping a close eye on the potential for more flash floods.

Engineers with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are still mapping out how exactly they’re going to attack the repairs, according to a spokesperson.

That plan should be out next week at the latest. It will provide insight into how long the fix will take.

There was no flooding at the collapse site when WKRG News 5 crews checked Tuesday, but rain will remain top of mind for those in charge of fixing it.

“They’re taking into account all the rain – and where the repairs are needed,” said MDOT spokesperson Katey Hornsby.

Three people have now died as the result of the collapse that sent seven vehicles into a ditch.