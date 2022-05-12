NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we approach the 3-week mark since New Orleans 8-year-old Ally Wilson-Berry disappeared into the Mississippi River, her family and other community members are not giving up hope to find her.

On Thursday morning, crews continued their search for the child near English Turn. Her body was reportedly located near the upriver side of the canal on Saturday, but crews said they could not reach it.

A statement from the family’s search team commented on the efforts:

“This last Saturday, one of our search teams spotted what appeared to be Ally’s body. Unfortunately, the crew was on the upriver side of the canal and could not reach it. Crews watched the body move downriver with the current toward Turn Service’s fleet of barges. The Coast Guard, New Orleans Police, New Orleans Fire, New Orleans EMS, and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office all did their best to mobilize resources to the area as quickly as possible, but were not able to relocate the body. After numerous passes, the water assets from the Coast Guard and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office concluded that Ally’s body was likely pushed under the barges and would likely stay there until they were moved Tuesday, May 10th and Wednesday, May 11th.” Michael Willis

On April 23, Wilson, her sister Brandy (age 14), and 15-year-old Kevin Poole fell into the river by the Crescent City Connection in Algiers Point.

Ten days after their disappearance, Poole’s body was recovered near Crescent City Park in the Bywater area on May 2. Then, 3 days later, the body of Brandy Wilson was found behind the Domino Sugar Factory in St. Bernard Parish.

The search continues to bring Ally home.