Creative bus parking honors high school graduates

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Buses outside both Creekwood and Dickson County high schools have been arranged to show the year 2020.

The inventive arrangement is to celebrate seniors who are not allowed to finish out the school year in the classroom.

