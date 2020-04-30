Creative bus parking honors high school graduates

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Buses outside both Creekwood and Dickson County high schools have been arranged to show the year 2020.
The inventive arrangement is to celebrate seniors who are not allowed to finish out the school year in the classroom.
If you have a senior that you would like to nominate, send us their picture, name, and why they deserve to be nominated.
Click here to submit Senior photos to WKRG.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man “ambushes” car, shoots passenger, leads deputies on manhunt in Clarke County
- Coronavirus: Georgia teens not required to take road test to get driver’s license
- Firefighters rescue owl trapped in power lines
- Austal donates more than $100,000 to organizations in Mobile
- Trump erupts at campaign team as his poll numbers slide