COVID-19 cases spike in Alabama over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cases of COVID-19 in Alabama spiked over the weekend, surpassing 2,700 across the state.

Alabama saw 1,100 positive cases on Friday, 992 on Saturday, and 643 on Sunday. Dr. Rendi Murphee with the Mobile County Health Department said Monday we are not out of the first wave of the pandemic yet.

“Nationally, we are still in an accelerated phase of the pandemic,” Murphree said.

There are increasing cases in Mobile and across the state of Alabama. Murphree cited The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying, “The number of COVID-19 being reported in the United States is rising quickly. The increase is expected given an increase in testing and ongoing rapid spread of the disease across communities in the United States. While these numbers are concerning, the increase is not unexpected. More robust data will allow the CDC to better understand and track the size and scope of the outbreak and strengthen prevention and response efforts. The US nationally is currently in the accelerated phase of the epidemic. Duration and severity of each phase can vary depending on the characteristics of the virus and the public health response.”

The Governor’s office sent the following statement when asked about the recent spike in cases:

Governor Ivey and Dr. Harris continue closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and are aware of where our state currently stands with the virus. The governor and our Office routinely have discussions with Dr. Harris and the team at Public Health as we determine how to best move forward. As we have learned throughout this pandemic, the situation rapidly evolves, and Governor Ivey and Dr. Harris are keeping a very close eye on how we are doing in Alabama. Governor Ivey continues to reiterate that the threat of this virus is not behind us. Until our next update, the governor continues to stress the need for personal responsibility. If we do not take it upon ourselves to keep ourselves and others safe by taking smart health precautions, we cannot expect to make progress. Our health care workers are doing their part. We are seeing businesses make sacrifices, and Governor Ivey has faith in the people of Alabama to be smart as we wade through this health crisis. At this time, the current Safer at Home order remains in effect until July 3. As Governor Ivey has said on-the-record multiple times, you cannot have a life without livelihood. She urges every Alabamian to do their part as we continually work to combat this virus and regain the footing and momentum we had just a few months ago.

Montgomery County surpassed Mobile County in the number of positive cases this week. Montgomery County had 2,871 cases, while Mobile County had 2,723 positive cases.

Statewide, Alabama has 25,892 positive COVID-19 cases and 769 confirmed deaths. The state reports that 13,6058 have presumably recovered from the virus.

