Court halts Alabama’s new abortion law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Weeks before Alabama’s new, severe abortion law was to go into effect, A U.S. District Court in the state Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the ban. The law, scheduled to go into effect November 15, would ban abortion in nearly all instances. It also threatened doctors who performed abortions with up to 99 years in prison.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Alabama, and Planned Parenthood Federation of America brought the lawsuit on behalf of Alabama abortion care providers and their patients. The ACLU says the law would have dismantled abortion access for nearly one million women of reproductive age in Alabama.

“This win is critical to our patients and to health care providers like myself,” said Dr. Yashica Robinson, a women’s health specialist and plaintiff in the case . “The abortion care we provide is essential health care, and these ruthless attacks from anti-abortion politicians have no place in Alabama.”

“The state’s repeated attempts to push abortion out of reach by enacting unconstitutional laws restricting abortions have already cost taxpayers nearly 2.5 million dollars,” added Randall Marshall, Executive Director of the ACLU of Alabama. “This ill-advised law will cost taxpayers more money.”

Alabama was one of several states to pass restrictive abortion laws this year in an effort to get the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 that legalized abortion. Courts have blocked similar bans in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Ohio. A decision is pending in Louisiana.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the state will continue to fight for the law.“The Constitution does not prohibit states from protecting unborn children from abortion,” Marshall said.