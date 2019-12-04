Court documents: Aniah Blanchard went for Yazeed’s gun before being shot

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — According to court documents, Ibraheem Yazeed admitted to shooting Aniah Blanchard and that the 19-year-old Homewood native “went for his gun.”

Yazeed, 29, was recently charged with capital murder by the Lee County District Attorney’s Office and is now being charged with a second count of capital murder. During a court hearing Wednesday, the charges were brought, one for capital murder involved in the kidnapping and one involving capital murder where Blanchard was allegedly shot in her car.

According to an affidavit filed Wednesday, a witness told investigators that he saw Yazeed in Montgomery. The witness described Yazeed as wearing only shorts with a gun tucked in.

“The subject stated Yazeed was in possession of Blanchard’s vehicle, however, he did not see Blanchard at the time,” the document stated.

In the document, the witness said Yazeed allegedly told him he had shot a girl and that she “went for his gun.”

Blanchard last seen in Auburn Oct. 23. On Nov. 25, human remains were found in the woods off Macon County Road 2 in Shorter. The remains were later identified as Blanchard’s.

Yazeed is currently awaiting trial and is being held at the Lee County Detention Center.

