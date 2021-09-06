(STACKER) — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Florida using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

#50. Levy County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.3%

— 15.1% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

– Total population: 32,015

#49. Suwannee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.3%

— 15.0% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

– Total population: 34,382

#48. Nassau County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.4%

— 14.9% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%

– Total population: 64,415

#47. Okeechobee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%

— 14.8% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

– Total population: 31,733

#46. Gulf County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.7%

— 14.4% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

– Total population: 13,423

#45. Charlotte County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.9%

— 14.1% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%

– Total population: 154,789

#44. Hernando County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.9%

— 14.1% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

– Total population: 148,796

#43. Bay County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.0%

— 13.8% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

– Total population: 143,074

#42. Union County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.2%

— 13.6% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%

– Total population: 12,362

#41. Gilchrist County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.5%

— 13.1% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

– Total population: 14,051

#40. Indian River County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.1%

— 12.2% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

– Total population: 125,597

#39. Putnam County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.2%

— 12.0% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

– Total population: 57,138

#38. Madison County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.5%

— 11.5% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

– Total population: 14,989

#37. Okaloosa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.8%

— 11.1% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%

– Total population: 156,180

#36. Martin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.1%

— 10.6% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

– Total population: 131,352

#35. Glades County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.2%

— 10.4% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

– Total population: 11,245

#34. Hardee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.3%

— 10.2% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%

– Total population: 20,018

#33. Citrus County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.3%

— 10.2% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

– Total population: 121,711

#32. Marion County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.5%

— 10.0% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%

– Total population: 283,087

#31. Highlands County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.6%

— 9.8% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%

– Total population: 84,429

#30. Hamilton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.0%

— 9.1% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%

– Total population: 11,574

#29. Jefferson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.0%

— 9.1% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

– Total population: 11,783

#28. Sumter County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.1%

— 9.0% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%

– Total population: 112,146

#27. Manatee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.9%

— 7.7% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

– Total population: 303,375

#26. Lake County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.2%

— 7.2% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

– Total population: 269,794

#25. Flagler County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.2%

— 7.2% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%

– Total population: 88,402

#24. Volusia County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.5%

— 6.8% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.7%

– Total population: 433,326

#23. Brevard County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.5%

— 6.8% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%

– Total population: 469,998

#22. Seminole County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.1%

— 5.8% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%

– Total population: 358,208

#21. Collier County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.6%

— 5.0% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

– Total population: 299,554

#20. DeSoto County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.1%

— 4.2% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

– Total population: 29,254

#19. Lee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.1%

— 4.2% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%

– Total population: 588,693

#18. Escambia County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.3%

— 3.9% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.4%

– Total population: 246,269

#17. Sarasota County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.7%

— 3.2% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.4%

– Total population: 352,164

#16. Pasco County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.8%

— 3.1% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.4%

– Total population: 406,411

#15. Pinellas County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.4%

— 2.2% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%

– Total population: 798,558

#14. Polk County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.9%

— 1.3% lower than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%

– Total population: 518,793

#13. Duval County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%

— 1.4% higher than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.9%

– Total population: 714,286

#12. Orange County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.8%

— 1.8% higher than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%

– Total population: 1,024,121

#11. St. Lucie County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.1%

— 2.1% higher than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.4%

– Total population: 243,531

#10. Palm Beach County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.4%

— 4.2% higher than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%

– Total population: 1,166,266

#9. Leon County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.4%

— 4.2% higher than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.9%

– Total population: 234,087

#8. Monroe County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.7%

— 4.7% higher than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.5%

– Total population: 64,795

#7. Gadsden County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.9%

— 5.1% higher than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%

– Total population: 35,930

#6. Hillsborough County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.6%

— 6.2% higher than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.1%

– Total population: 1,063,125

#5. Alachua County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.1%

— 7.0% higher than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%

– Total population: 215,778

#4. Broward County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.9%

— 9.8% higher than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.0%

– Total population: 1,500,346

#3. Osceola County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.2%

— 10.4% higher than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.1%

– Total population: 254,625

#2. Hendry County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.5%

— 10.8% higher than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%

– Total population: 29,363

#1. Miami-Dade County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.2%

— 13.5% higher than Florida average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 70.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 55.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.4%

– Total population: 2,165,208