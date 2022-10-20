UPDATE: On Thursday (Oct. 18), the New Orleans Coroner’s Office released the identity of the teen who was killed in the incident. According to the autopsy, 15-year-old Brent Temple was killed from a gunshot wound.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A juvenile is dead and another is injured after a shooting in St. Roch early Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street just before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the location, police found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to their bodies. Investigators determined the two victims were teenagers, police say one was a 14-year-old boy. The 14-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he was last listed in stable condition and the other was pronounced dead on the scene according to the NOPD.

Police say that the victims were attempting to burglarize a vehicle when suspects opened fire and fled. Detectives are gathering information on the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the NOPD Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office will release the name of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

