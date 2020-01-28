Coroner: 4 of 8 Jackson County boat dock fire victims were children

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County Coroner John Jordan released new information about the victims of the deadly boat dock fire at the Jackson County Park. Jordan says four of the victims were children.

Jordan hasn’t released the identities of any of the victims but says the children were ages 7, 9, 10 and 16 years old. A cause of death has not been released at this time.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in Scottsboro around 12:40 a.m. Monday. The fire destroyed B-dock along with 35 boats. Emergency workers say the fire started on the shore side of the dock, which caused problems for fire crews and the people trying to escape.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus reported Monday that eight people were killed. Seven people were taken to Highlands Medical Center, treated, and released.

19 agencies from all across the state, regional area, and local, are on the scene, including multiple dive teams and the U.S. Coast Guard.

