Corner confirms another inmate death in Mississippi

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A Sunflower County official confirms another inmate was found dead at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, also known as Parchman Farm, Saturday evening.

In a press release from County Coroner Heather Burton, the inmate was identified as Gabriel Carmen and was found hanging in his cell, in Unit 29, around 7:23 p.m.

Burton says Carmen’s cause of death is still under investigation.

She later noted she spoke with his family to offer her condolences and answer questions surrounding Carmen’s death.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is facing some backlash after five inmates died in state prisons.

The recent violence has lead to multiple lawsuits.

Memphis-born rapper Yo Gotti and Jay-Z’s ‘Roc Nation’ filed suit against the Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall and Mississippi State Penitentiary Superintendent Marshal Turner. It says people in the Mississippi state prison system are dying because the state failed to fund prisons, resulting in violence issues because of understaffing.

Recently, Mississippi’s prison system signed a 90-day contract to move 375 inmates from Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it did not have the guards to keep inmates safe in the wake of recent violence.

On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves said the state will be conducting a nationwide search for a new commissioner to lead the state prison system which he called a “catastrophe.”

