Convicted murderer on the run in Alabama

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of corrections is looking for a convicted murderer who escaped from a work-release center in Childersburg, 43-year-old Daniel Miner. According to a news release, a bed check at 8:45 Saturday night came up short and Miner was reported missing a short time later.

Miner is a white man, 5′ 6″ weighing 192 pounds. He has tattoos on his arms and torso. Miner was sentenced to life in prison in 1994 for a murder in Marshall County. Anyone with information on him is asked to contact the Department of Corrections or local law enforcement.