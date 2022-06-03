HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As hurricane season begins, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are reminding Mississippians of contraflow protocol.

Contraflow protocols would be initiated in the event of a powerful hurricane on the Gulf Coast. Protocols could also be initiated if the greater New Orleans area faces a mandatory evacuation due to a Category 3 hurricane or greater.

MDOT leaders said contraflow would turn all four lanes of Interstate 59 and Interstate 55 northbound from Louisiana through just south of Brookhaven and Hattiesburg. Interstate entrance ramps would be closed. Exit ramps would remain open until congestion dictates them to be closed. MDOT crews would assist with implementation by placing traffic signs to direct drivers and barriers to close off entrance ramps.

Contraflow implementation must be requested by the governor of Louisiana and approved by the governor of Mississippi.