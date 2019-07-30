Construction worker hospitalized after falling from downtown Birmingham building

A worker was treated for injuries he sustained after he fell from working on the Denham Building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was sent to the hospital after he fell from a building he was working in the Parkside District.

On Tuesday, emergency crews responded to an accident at the Denham Building on 1143 1st Ave. South downtown where a worker had fallen while working on the outside of the building. At the time, crews were working on both the outside and inside of the building.

The worker, whose name and company he worked for have not been released, was subsequently transported to the hospital, although the extent of his injuries were unknown as of Monday afternoon.

The management at Denham told CBS 42 they would be investigating the incident, but did not provide any additional comment on the circumstances surrounding the fall.

Construction on the Denham Building, which is a $30 million redevelopment that covers over 140,000 square feet, began last year. The building will include apartment units, as well as commercial and office space. A completion date has not been announced.

