Conecuh County Schools returning to in-person learning after being COVID-free for four weeks

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Conecuh County Schools Superintendent Tonya Dukes-Bozeman announced the school system will return to in-person learning March 29 after being COVID-free for four weeks.

“We celebrate this accomplishment and thank all faculty and staff members for helping us to achieve this goal. How did we do it? Classrooms in lower grades have plexiglass installed. Everyone is provided with masks, all classrooms are provided air purifiers, classrooms are cleaned every day, schools are disinfected every afternoon, and social distancing is employed to the greatest extent possible. CCS is ready for ALL students, including virtual students, to return to school after Spring Break,” Dukes-Bozeman said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

While in school, students will receive the services, intervention, and support they need to get back on track. If your children need uniforms, some organizations offer discounted clothes, and some of our schools have clothes closets. Please contact your school principals about clothes closets.

Virtual instruction will remain an option until further notice. If you have any questions, you can email tonya.bozeman@conecuhk12.com.