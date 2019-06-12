Conecuh County fugitive captured after hours-long stand-off

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (8:35 p.m. June 18) John Cobb has been taken into custody and was arrested near the Covington County/Conecuh County line after a four- to five-hour standoff.

Original story:

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Conecuh County man in the Damascus area.

Deputies went to a house on Friday night and searched for him until 3 a.m. He had been at the house but left. Deputies returned Sunday night and tracked him with dogs until the rain washed out the scent.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a camp house break-in where someone showered and slept. Another camp house was broken into and a shotgun was stolen. Deputies recovered a truck he reportedly had stolen in Conecuh County.

The sheriff’s office is asking citizens to lock their vehicles and homes and to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 251-809-0304 if anyone sees or have seen him.