DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff in Ascension Parish is left confused after learning that a convicted killer who is supposed to serve a life sentence is out free.

Sheriff Bobby Webre and deputies are looking for 41-year-old Michael LeBlanc, a man they say was convicted of murdering Adoriji Wilson in Donaldsonville in 2014, according to the sheriff’s office Tuesday.

LeBlanc was behind bars in Ascension Parish Jail until he was released to another parish’s sheriff’s office in 2017 where he awaited his sentencing.

The Advocate reported Tuesday that LeBlanc’s case in the court system was delayed due to continuances, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the death of his original defense attorney.

The sheriff’s office said detectives recently learned that LeBlanc was sent to Catahoula Parish to serve time before being transferred to Madison Parish where he finished his sentence in May of this year. In July, he was transferred to Riverbend Detention Center in East Carroll Parish before his release on Nov. 30, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) said.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections provided a statement regarding LeBlanc’s prison sentence:

“Michael LeBlanc completed his Department of Corrections hard labor prison sentence May 13, 2022 for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was subsequently released to the custody of the Madison Parish Sheriff and detained at Madison parish for charges relating to Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics and Taking Contraband to and from a Penal Institution. LeBlanc remained at that facility on a pretrial detainer. Madison Parish was also aware that Ascension Parish also had a detainer for LeBlanc for a 2017 Second Degree Murder Conviction in Ascension Parish for which he has still not yet been sentenced by the court. On July 26, 2022, Madison transferred LeBlanc to Riverbend Detention Center, which houses Madison Parish’s pretrial detainees. On November 30, 2022, Madison informed Riverbend that LeBlanc plead guilty and received credit for time served at the parish jail level on the two new charges in Madison. Riverbend Detention Center did not transfer LeBlanc to Ascension Parish regarding the outstanding sentence on the 2017 murder, but released LeBlanc from custody on November 30, 2022. The Louisiana Parole Board has issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael LeBlanc, as he failed to report to Probation and Parole within 48 hours of his full discharge from the local level physical custody as outlined in the conditions of his release from Department of Corrections in May 2022.” Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections

Within the last day, the sheriff’s office said deputies were informed that LeBlanc was recently seen in Donaldsonville. Deputies warn that he is a violent and dangerous offender.

“LeBlanc’s release is both concerning and frustrating,” said Webre. “I’ve had a chance to talk with the victim’s family, who are equally concerned. Our office is actively doing everything we can to get LeBlanc off the street.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO anonymously by calling 225-621-4636 or texting 847411 or contacting Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.