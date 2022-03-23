JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) — A victim of a homicide case through the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi finally has a name to his face but deputies are still looking for their killer.

On Dec. 8, 1982, human remains were found in the Dog River that belonged to a young African American man. The remains were found by divers who were searching the river after the remains of a toddler had been found a few days earlier on Dec. 5, 1982. Four decades later in December 2020, the toddler who had previously been known as “Delta Dawn,” was identified as Alisha Ann Heinrich. Investigators determined that the two cases were not related.

At the time that the remains were found, the state ruled the unknown man’s death a homicide. His identity has remained unknown for 40 years until the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with scientists at Orthram, Inc. The company was able to use genealogical research to locate a family member. Investigators were able to retrieve a DNA sample from the family member and determined that the two people were siblings. The victim was then identified as Gary Simpson from Louisiana.

Jackson County investigators are still looking for whoever murdered Simpson and how he ended up in Mississippi. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the JCSO at 228-769-3063.