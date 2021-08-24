Coastal Mississippi casino offering COVID-19 vaccines

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — Memorial Hospital at Gulfport will provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public this week at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.

Vaccines available include Comirnaty (formerly known as Pfizer), Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna.

The vaccination clinic is happening on Wednesday, Aug. 25, and Thursday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Scarlet Pearl, 9380 Central Ave.

The vaccination clinic is open to community members and students aged 12 or older (anyone 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult).

Schedule an appointment by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 228-867-5000 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.