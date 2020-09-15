Coastal Mississippi braces for flooding

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As Hurricane Sally tracks eastward Mississippi is looking to see the west side of the hurricane wall.

Storm surge values have decreased in coastal Mississippi by 4-6 feet as Hurricane Sally makes landfall Wednesday morning on September 16.

As high tide will be reached, chances are roads will begin to be blocked by local police. Wind speeds have reached up to 30 mph as early as 6:26 Tuesday.

