Coast Guard suspends search for remaining Seacor Power crewmembers

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is suspending its search Monday for the remaining missing Seacor Power lift boat crewmembers 8 miles south of Port Fourchon.
Eight crewmembers remain missing.
Coast Guard boat and aircrews, local agency crews and good Samaritans searched for a cumulative 175 hours, covering over 9,200 square nautical miles.
“We extend our appreciation to everyone who volunteered to assist during the search effort. Suspending a search is one of the toughest decisions the Coast Guard has to make,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “Our crews searched continuously over the past six days with the hope of bringing the missing crewmembers home to their loved ones. I would like to extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones–all those impacted by this terrible tragedy. I know that this is an immensely difficult time for you all, and for the entire maritime community.”
Seacor has established an information center for media inquiries related to dive and salvage operations and can be reached at mediainquiries@seacormarine.com
Rescue assets involved in the search:
- The pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Moray crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey crew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M boatcrews
- Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-foot RB-M boatcrews
- Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews
- Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MobileHC-144 Ocean Sentry airplanes crews
- Two Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crews
- Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries crews
- Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol
- Port Fourchon Sherriff’s Department
- Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
- One commercial air medical service crew
- Donjon Marine commercial divers