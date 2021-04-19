Coast Guard suspends search for remaining Seacor Power crewmembers

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is suspending its search Monday for the remaining missing Seacor Power lift boat crewmembers 8 miles south of Port Fourchon.

Eight crewmembers remain missing.

Coast Guard boat and aircrews, local agency crews and good Samaritans searched for a cumulative 175 hours, covering over 9,200 square nautical miles.

“We extend our appreciation to everyone who volunteered to assist during the search effort. Suspending a search is one of the toughest decisions the Coast Guard has to make,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “Our crews searched continuously over the past six days with the hope of bringing the missing crewmembers home to their loved ones. I would like to extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones–all those impacted by this terrible tragedy. I know that this is an immensely difficult time for you all, and for the entire maritime community.”

Seacor has established an information center for media inquiries related to dive and salvage operations and can be reached at mediainquiries@seacormarine.com

Rescue assets involved in the search: