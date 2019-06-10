Coast Guard searching for boat missing in storm off Florida’s Atlantic Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a boat reported missing in a storm off Florida’s Atlantic Coast.
    
The agency said in a news release that a distress call was received about 4 p.m. Sunday from boaters asking for assistance.
    
A helicopter crew from Clearwater and a response boat from Port Canaveral started searching the area shortly after the call. An aircraft from Miami also joined the search.
    
No updates were immediately available.

