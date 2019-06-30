Coast Guard searches for teen who jumped off boat

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching for a person who jumped off a boat near West Ship Island, Miss., Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector in Mobile received a report at 1:23 p.m. of a missing 17-year-old male who jumped off the yacht Lady Monroe about 0.25 nautical miles north of West Ship Island.

Involved in the search are:

  • An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Gulfport
  • The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Manowar
  • Mississippi Department of Marine Resources

