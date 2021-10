US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two mariners Oct. 16 after their boat took on water near Gulfport.

A Response Boat-Medium (RBM) boatcrew was deployed after Ocean Sentry aircrew found the vessel north of Cat Island, Miss., according to a new release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The individuals were then rescued and are in stable condition, according to the release.