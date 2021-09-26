Coast Guard rescues two people from sinking vessel near Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued two people Saturday after a vessel began to take on water near Gulfport.

Coast Guard Watchstanders received a report at 10:55 p.m. Saturday about a 17-foot vessel taking on water with two people aboard north of Cat Island.

A Coast Guard boat crew arrived on the scene and was able to tow the vessel and the two people onboard back to Long Beach Harbor. The Coast Guard reports the people were not injured.

After the duo was rescued, the Coast Guard said the vessel did not have any flares onboard.

“The Coast Guard recommends people check to make sure they have all the required safety equipment before getting underway,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Moore, Sector Mobile command duty officer. “Not having the required safety equipment can be detrimental to a successful response effort.”