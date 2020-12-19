Coast Guard rescues two from aground vessel near Biloxi

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) -- We are counting down to Christmas, only one week away today! Earlier this week we emptied out and delivered tens of thousands of toys from our Magical Christmas Toy Drive and the giving isn't over. Bikers will be making a special delivery Saturday for the family of a local first responder.

We've been telling you about little Asher Lewis. He has a genetic disorder that means he may never walk and talk, but it doesn't keep him from flashing a beautiful smile. That smile will get even brighter Saturday. Bikers have been collecting donations, toys, supplies more for the family. His dad is a firefighter and his mom had to quit her job to take care of them. So the holidays have been tough. Saturday the group will meet at the fire station on airport at 11:00 am to parade to his home with bikes and even a fire truck to make the delivery. You can ride along in a car, truck, bike, whatever. They'll be meeting at the fire station at 5008 Freeway Lane in Mobile.