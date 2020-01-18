NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard medevaced a man with a gunshot wound near Lake Borgne, Louisiana, Friday.
The Coast Guard watchstanders in News Orleans say they received a report at 9:55 a.m. of a man who was accidentally shot in his lower back while duck hunting 10 miles northeast of Hopedale.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans medevaced the man and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans in stable condition.
LATEST STORIES:
- California mother acting as surrogate for another family dies while giving birth
- Coast Guard medevacs man accidentally shot while duck hunting near Lake Borgne, Louisiana
- ‘Project Unity’ hits the streets in Pensacola raising awareness about gun violence
- President Trump welcomes National Champion LSU to White House
- “Thank you Lord we are here, safe and sound” Man shares frightening moments escaping boat fire on Dauphin Island