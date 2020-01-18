Coast Guard medevacs man accidentally shot while duck hunting near Lake Borgne, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard medevaced a man with a gunshot wound near Lake Borgne, Louisiana, Friday.

The Coast Guard watchstanders in News Orleans say they received a report at 9:55 a.m. of a man who was accidentally shot in his lower back while duck hunting 10 miles northeast of Hopedale.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans arrives on scene to medevac a hunter with a gunshot wound near Lake Borgne, Louisiana, January 17, 2020. The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans arrives on scene to medevac a hunter with a gunshot wound near Lake Borgne, Louisiana, January 17, 2020. The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released) (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans medevaced the man and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans in stable condition.

LATEST STORIES: