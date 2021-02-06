Coast Guard medavacs man from Navy ship off Gulf Coast

(Photo by U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images/FILE)

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a man Friday off a U.S. Navy supply vessel off the West Florida Coast.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report around 3 a.m. Friday from the Navy offshore supply ship, NAWC-38, stating a 33-year-old male passenger was reportedly having hallucinations and needed further medical care, approximately 200 miles west of Tampa Bay.

The Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless crew was diverted to assist and cutter small boat crew transferred the passenger from the Navy ship to the cutter.

The Dauntless crew rendezvoused with a Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew, who safely transferred the man ashore where awaiting emergency medical services took him to Sacred Heart Hospital for further medical care in stable condition.

