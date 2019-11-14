CLIP: Parents of Aniah Blanchard appear on ‘Dr. Phil,’ share thoughts and hopes of her return

Courtesy of “Dr.Phil” show

(WIAT) — Today at 4 p.m. on “Dr.Phil“, the parents of Aniah Blanchard, mother Angela Harris and step-father and UFC fighter Walt Harris, will make an appearance to talk about the latest on the search of their daughter.

Aniah Blanchard has been missing since October 24 after her last sighting at a convenience store in Auburn, Alabama. Since the discovery of her car in Montgomery, an affidavit has revealed that forensic scientists determined blood found in her vehicle suggests “someone suffering a life-threatening injury.”

A suspect, Ibraheem Yazeed, was later apprehended in Pensacola, Florida, and has since been extradited back to Auburn, Alabama to be charged in the case of the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard.

Yazeed is held without bond.

A gag order was put in place by a district judge in the case against the subject.

Texas EquuSearch, the national search group who’s been looking for Blanchard is suspending its search and heading back to Texas Tuesday night.

The reward stands at $105,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for Aniah’s disappearance. The Auburn Police Department says the public has been invaluable in providing information.



Anyone with information about this individual should call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.



