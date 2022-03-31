McLain, Miss. (WKRG) – Strong storms pushed across Greene County Wednesday night causing extensive damaging in McLain. That community is located about an hour northwest of Mobile.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown surveyed the damage early Thursday morning with Chief Photographer Jason Garcia. Luckily, there were no injuries reported.

A resident tells us the weather went downhill around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night and his family took shelter quickly.

“I went to the front door and my wife came back out and I said get back in there. I peeked my head out and it went still like I didn’t hear nothing hardly. It was just like a whistle and then it was over with,” he said.

Several roofs were damaged on homes and at a nearby church. Large trees were toppled over, but as of daybreak Thursday there were no road closures.